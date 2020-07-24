Father sentenced to 3 active years in prison for neglect of disabled adult son

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A father accused of neglecting his disabled adult son to the point he developed bedsores that exposed bone has been sentenced to three years active prison time.

On Thursday, Philip Arenz pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult. He was sentenced to 20 years with 17 suspended.

Several conditions are also in place, although prosecutors did not specify what those conditions are in a news release announcing the sentencing Thursday.

Philip Arenz’s sentencing comes on the heels of the sentencing of his wife and co-defendant, Georgia Arenz.

Georgia Arenz was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 suspended July 2 in Norfolk Circuit Court on two charges of felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Police found Jason Arenz, who has cerebral palsy, in the family’s Harrell Avenue in May 2018. He was dehydrated and malnourished to the point that his ribs could be seen through his skin.

He had bedsores that showed muscle, tissue and bone. The wounds were infected with maggots and insect larvae.

Authorities also said the Arenz household was a hoarding case.

Upon being found, Jason Arenz was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and treated.

