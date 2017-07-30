Father, daughter killed in Newport News shooting; suspect wanted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday evening at a Newport News mobile home park.

The deadly shooting happened during a violent weekend that included 15 victims in shootings across four cities.

Police say officers were called to York River Lane just after 6:15 p.m.

Officers found a man, 67-year-old Jessie Barnes, and a woman, 29-year-old Patricia Joseph, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnes, who is Joseph’s father, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Christina Scott told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings she saw details about a shooting on social media. She later learned both her older sister and stepfather had been killed.

“I was speechless and shocked. I just started crying,” Scott said. “I have no words. I’m still in shock right now.”

Scott said her sister was, “genuinely a really, really good person… She did not deserve this to happen to her,” she said.

“Jessie, he was great. He would always fix stuff. We would call him Mr. Fixer-Upper,” Scott said of her stepfather.

Longtime neighbor Teresa Church knew the family well.

“He’s such a sweet person. He used to help everyone in the neighborhood,” she said of Barnes.

“Patricia, all she wanted to do was love life and her love her children. She was so proud of them,” Church told Cummings.

Two children, ages six and one, were inside the residence and were not hurt.

“I feel so sorry for those poor babies,” Church said.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Amos Jacob Arroyo, of Newport News. He is currently wanted by police.

Police say Joseph had two children with Arroyo. The children were taken to another home for safety.

“I want people to see and I want him to be found as soon as possible,” Scott said.

Sunday’s fatal double shooting was one of several across Hampton Roads over the weekend. A total of 15 people were shot across four cities.

A girl was shot in the area of Lexington Drive and Columbus Avenue of Portsmouth Sunday evening, according to Portsmouth police. She is expected to recover.

One person was killed and five others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a party in Norfolk.

In Virginia Beach, police say three people are believed to have been shot in the same incident Sunday morning.

