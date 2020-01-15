Father charged with felony homicide in 4-year-old son’s death granted bond

Larkin Carter Carr (L) and his father Hank Smith

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A father charged with felony homicide in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son has been granted a $25,000 bond.

Hank Smith, 40, was granted conditional bond earlier this month, but prosecutors appealed the judge’s decision.

On Wednesday, a circuit court judge granted Smith $25,000 again after hearing the appeal.

While on bond, Smith must live with his mother and have no contact with his surviving son or other individuals under the age of 18.

BREAKING: Today a circuit court judge granted Hank Smith a $25k bond with surety on the charge of felony homicide. This charge is connected to the death of Hank’s 4yo son, Larkin. Hank must live with his mother and have no contact with his surviving son or minors. @WAVY_News — Adrienne Mayfield (@Adrienne_WAVY) January 15, 2020

According to a jail website, Smith was still in jail as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Smith in Harrisonburg last month.

Smith’s son, Larkin Carter Carr, 4, died in November 2018 of blunt force trauma, allegedly caused by being beaten by a 14-year-old boy who lived in the same home.

Police believe Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, now 15, beat Larkin to death and that his mother, Catherine Seals, knew about the abuse but did not seek help.

Seals pleaded guilty a month ago to felony homicide and felony child abuse with serious injury in connection to Larkin’s death. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Prosecutors say the weekend Larkin died he was throwing up blood after being hit in the stomach with a chair. That caused internal bleeding. Smith never called 911, prosecutors said.

In an exclusive interview with WAVY News, Smith said he didn’t know of the abuse his son endured.

Prosecutors told the judge Monday that Smith had photos of Larkin’s bruises on this cell phone. He told 10 On Your Side from jail he rarely saw bruising, though Larkin had almost 90 bruises on him when he died.

RELATED: Father accused in 4-year-old Larkin Carter Carr’s death gives his side of story