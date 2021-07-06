Exmore man charged with murder after man, woman found shot to death on Deep Creek Road

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — An Exmore man has been charged with murder after a man and woman were found shot to death at a home on Deep Creek Road.

Fredrick Barns, 34, of Exmore, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. on July 3 at a home in the 20000 block of Deep Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they found two deceased victims, Dean Reid, 53, of Parksley, and Brenda Barns, 75, of Exmore. Though deputies have charged Fredrick Barns with murder, they said in a press release the victims’ bodies were being taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

No other information was shared in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through their website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.