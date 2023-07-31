VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former student has pleaded guilty after he tried to bring a gun into Virginia Beach’s Renaissance Academy earlier this year.

Williams Craigen, who was 18 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty on Monday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court on Monday after being charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property and misdemeanor concealed weapon.

Police say he tried to enter Renaissance Academy on March 20, but the gun was detected at the school’s security station.

Craigen’s expected to be sentenced in October.