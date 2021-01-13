Ex-sailor who planned sexual assault of minor get 10 years in prison

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A former U.S. Navy sailor who authorities say arranged to sexually assault a person who he believed was a minor will serve 10 years in prison.
Cody Iverson, who had been stationed in Norfolk, pleaded guilty on Monday to propose sex/computer and propose sex/computer/2nd in the case. 8 other charges were withdrawn, including solicitation of child pornography. He was sentenced to 40 years with 30 suspended.
Iverson was arrested in November 2019 as part of an investigation between the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Authorities said he was sending and receiving nude images and videos from minors and planned to travel to Isle of Wight to assault who he thought was a 14-year-old.
