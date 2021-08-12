Ex-Portsmouth police officer charged with rape of teen pleads guilty to lesser charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Portsmouth police officer accused of raping of a teenager pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Thursday.

Cleshaun Cox, who was with Portsmouth police for over a year when he was arrested in 2019, pleaded guilty to a charge of carnal knowledge and abduction after his charge of rape was amended in court.

Another judge had previously rejected Cox’s plea last month, citing graphic details shared by the prosecution. The victim, who was 17 at the time of the alleged rape, testified in 2020: “I couldn’t even tell if I was even going to come out of the situation alive. Seriously. I was just thinking in my head the whole time that this is like the movies. Like, this is how the girls die.”

The judge will now decide whether or not to accept his plea during a sentencing hearing in October.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding was in court and will have more coming up.