Ex-Norfolk sheriff granted bond in public corruption case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe is out on bond after being indicted on public corruption charges last week.

McCabe was granted a $10,000 unsecured bond on Wednesday in Norfolk federal court. The bond comes with travel restrictions, and McCabe won’t be allowed to contact the co-defendant in the case, Gerard Boyle, the CEO of Correct Care Solutions.

Read: McCabe and Boyle Indictment

The indictment against McCabe alleges he was involved in a quid pro quo relationship with Boyle, who would give cash, gifts and campaign contributions to McCabe in exchange for official actions that benefited Boyle’s company.

McCabe faces 11 charges in the case, and could receive up to 20 years in prison for each count.

WAVY’s Deanna Bettineschi was at Norfolk federal court this afternoon and will have updates later online and on WAVY News 10 starting at 4.