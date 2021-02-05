Ex-Norfolk Christian Schools teacher to serve 4-year active prison term in child porn case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk Christian Schools fifth-grade teacher has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but four years suspended in a child porn case.

Court records show Brett Marker was sentenced Friday on five possession of child pornography charges, as well as five possession of child pornography second offense charges.

He will also be on unsupervised probation for five years.

He was arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. School officials said “the behaviors being investigated did not occur on school property” and they didn’t know about the investigation until police detained him in November 2019.

Marker was hired by Norfolk Christian Schools in August 2019, and completed a background check during the hiring process, school officials said.

