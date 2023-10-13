NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-U.S. Navy officer and former psychologist for the USS Gerald R. Ford has accepted a plea deal in his child exploitation case.

Michael Andrew Widroff pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in the case. He also faced charges of attempted production of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor after being arrested in June.

Prosecutors say Widross, who served as a lieutenant commander, used Snapchat to commit the acts.

His sentencing is set for February 23, 2024 in Norfolk.