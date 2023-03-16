VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Navy officer who orchestrated a scheme to illegally to take information from seniors to defraud Medicare out of more than $2 million will serve more than five years in prison.

37-year-old Jordan Thomas Broome, a Texas resident and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was sentenced on Thursday in Norfolk federal court to 66 months in prison.

The Department of Justice says Broome was the owner and operator of Beach Medical Suppliers, LLC, AKA “Beach Medical,” which had a storefront in Virginia Beach. He enrolled Beach Medical in Medicare in 2018 and submitted thousands of fraudulent claims for medical equipment such as back and knee braces that people didn’t need.

By the time federal agents executed a search warrant at Beach Medical in late 2020, prosecutors say he’d racked up about $2.1 million in fraudulent billings.

Broome worked with other companies and individuals as part of the scheme, authorities say, which included a network of doctors who would “robo-sign” prescriptions for patients they hadn’t met.