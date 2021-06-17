Employee at Williamsburg Premium Outlets facing charges in peeping tom incident

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of filming or photographing a customer in a dressing room at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The suspect is an employee at the store where the alleged incident happened.

Police were called to the outlet mall on June 11 after a customer at the Polo Ralph Lauren store reported she saw a hand holding a phone under the dressing room door.

The investigation led police to identify 23-year-old Elijah Nicholas Carle Rice as the suspect. He was arrested on June 17 and charged with peeping or spying into a dressing room .

If you have additional information about this incident, please contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.