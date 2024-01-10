ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department has arrested someone on Tuesday in connection with a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to police, Tawon Noel Alexander Smith was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree kidnapping and resisting a public officer.

Smith was arrested in Norfolk on Dec. 19 by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. On Jan. 4, Smith consented to be voluntarily transferred to Albemarle District Jail with a $151,000 secure bond.

Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crim Line at 252–335-5555.

Smith’s first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8 at Pasquotank County District Court.