Elizabeth City Police seek information in armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for information in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday night at Advance Auto Parts on West Ehringhaus Street.

Police say officers responded to the auto parts store around 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they were told a male came into the store with a firearm and demanded money. He left before officers arrived on scene and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He also wore a black and white swirl print bandanna mask to conceal his face.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.