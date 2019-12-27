Live Now
Elizabeth City Police looking for suspect in connection with shooting Friday morning

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a 20-year-old man was shot several times Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for the person behind the shooting.

Police responded to the area of Corsair Circle and Liberator Street in Elizabeth City around 10:20 a.m. Friday in reference to gunshots.

They arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified the man who was shot as Lazino Reaquon Shelton.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

