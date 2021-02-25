Elizabeth City police identify 19-year-old suspect in robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery that happened Friday.

Police said the robbery happened in the 300 block of Queen Street.

Warrants have been obtained for Tavien Marquis Miles, 19, of Elizabeth City.

He is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tavien Miles to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.