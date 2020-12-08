Elizabeth City police arrest man, allegedly find $86,000 worth of heroin, $31,797 in cash

Joseph Antonio Baker, 35 (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police said they arrested a man Monday and charged him with drug offenses after they allegedly found $86,000 worth of heroin and $31,797 in cash.

Police said Joseph Antonio Baker, 35, is charged with trafficking a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes.

During the arrest, authorities seized 2.4 kilograms of heroin, totaling 8,660 individual dosage units. Its stress value is more than $86,000, authorities said.

They also recovered $31,797 in U.S. currency.

Baker was taken to the Albemarle District Jail and given a $500,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10.

Baker’s last known address is in Elizabeth City.

