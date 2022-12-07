DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man is facing a string of charges following a traffic stop that ended with his arrest.

Sheriff Doug Doughtie tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 64 Monday afternoon, but the driver refused to stop. Other deputies were called to assist and were able to stop the suspect vehicle, in front of the Christmas Shop in Manteo.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered two guns, cocaine and money, according to a release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were detained. The driver, 20-year-old Sayqwan Kylik Jones, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of a stolen firearm, flee to elude, driving while license revoked, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and speeding.

Jones was released on a $33,000 secured bond.

The juvenile in the vehicle with Jones was taken into custody and faces the following juvenile petitions: possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carry a concealed weapon and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.