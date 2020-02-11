Elizabeth City man arrested on indecent liberties with a minor charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have arrested an Elizabeth City man on indecent liberties with a minor and statutory sex offense charges.

On Feb. 7 around 2:45 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Troy Griffin, 38, of Elizabeth City, after the facts and findings were presented to the grand jury on Feb. 3.

A true bill indictment was issued for Griffin for five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and five counts of statutory sex offense with a 13, 14, 15-year-old.

Griffin was given a $25,000 bond that he posted with a bondsman at the magistrates office.

He has been previously charged with larceny by an employee in 2011, 2012, and 2014, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer in 2007.