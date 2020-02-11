Elizabeth City man arrested on indecent liberties with a minor charges

Crime

by: Dalisa Robles

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have arrested an Elizabeth City man on indecent liberties with a minor and statutory sex offense charges.

On Feb. 7 around 2:45 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Troy Griffin, 38, of Elizabeth City, after the facts and findings were presented to the grand jury on Feb. 3.

A true bill indictment was issued for Griffin for five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and five counts of statutory sex offense with a 13, 14, 15-year-old.

Griffin was given a $25,000 bond that he posted with a bondsman at the magistrates office.

He has been previously charged with larceny by an employee in 2011, 2012, and 2014, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, assault on a government official, and resisting a public officer in 2007.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories