EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.

Upon arrival, the Edenton Police discovered that the vehicle had been taken on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. The car is a brown 2017 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tags: TJX-7695.

Edenton Police identified Clifton Jermaule Overton, 36, as a suspect in the larceny. He is wanted for questioning.

If you or someone you know has information, please contact Officer Mike Patterson at (252) 482-5144, extension 149, or Detective Sergeant Michaels at (252) 482-5144 extension 106.