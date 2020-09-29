Edenton Police arrest man for allegedly driving stolen car

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police made a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning, resulting in the arrest of a man believed to be connected with other local car larcenies.

Law enforcement says they stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in the 800 block of North Broad Street just before 4 a.m.

As a result, Quantavis De’Jon Burden was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a revoked license and equipment violation.

Records show Burden was placed under a $100,500 secured bond.

Police say Quantavis De’Jon Burden is also a person of interest in the larceny of two separate motor vehicles, both out of Edenton.

