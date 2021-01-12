Edenton man found guilty of violating probation after arrest in ABC store shooting incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — An Edenton man was found guilty of violating probation after an arrest for his role in an ABC store parking lot shooting case in April 2020.

The Edenton Police Department said Skyler J. Holley was found guilty on Monday for violating his federal probation and parole release conditions in connection to the shooting. They say his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 24 months in federal prison.

Holley was charged with felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact in connection to the April 8, 2020 shooting on North Broad Street in Edenton.

No injuries were reported, but six people faced criminal charges, including Jerod Montrey Little John, who pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in October 2020.