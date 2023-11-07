EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton man wanted for decades on charges of rape and kidnapping was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina Monday.

The Edenton Police Department (EPD) received information from the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) about 58-year-old Erwin Louis King on Nov. 6 2023 around 3 p.m. King was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case on Duraleigh Road in Raleigh back in 1998.

EPD assisted the RPD Fugitive Task Force in the arrest. King was found in the 900 block of Stratford Rd in Raleigh, and was transported to Wake County jail for processing and further action. He was arrested and charged with felony first degree rape and felony first degree kidnapping.

Raleigh police said the investigation and subsequent arrest resulted from a positive match from the Combined DNA Index System. CODIS is a national database that is made up of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.

The EPD is thankful for the continued partnership between all agencies in NC in helping their cases. They have released a statement following the arrest here.

EPD’s statement following arrest (Courtesy: EPD)