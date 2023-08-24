OCEAN CITY, Md. (WAVY) — An Edenton man is believed to have been behind an armed robbery in Ocean City, Maryland, and two attempted carjackings in nearby Sussex County, Delaware.

Police in Ocean City say Torrance Ronel Brock, 21, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100. He’s currently in jail in North Carolina on unrelated charges.

Another man, 25-year-old Dremale Khary Vanterpool, has also been charged in the case and is being held in Maryland without bond.

Police say the armed robbery happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Constitutional Avenue in Ocean City. The victim said he was approached by three males and one pointed a handgun at him. The victim then gave the suspects several personal items.

Witnesses at the scene though were able to provide a description of the vehicle the suspects were in, and they were able to use a license plate reader on the plates. The suspects’ car was eventually stopped on June 7 in the Washington, D.C. area and the two were arrested in connection to the pursuit, police say.

Police say the two suspects were also linked to two attempted carjackings, one in Georgetown Delaware and another in Millsboro, Delaware.