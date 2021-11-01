DUI suspect hit 2 pedestrians with truck in Virginia Beach on Halloween, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man hit two pedestrians with his truck while driving drunk on Halloween, police say.

It happened in the 3200 block of Macdonald Road. Police say Thomas Mitchell Moore, 53, was heading north in his 2001 Ford F-150 when he struck a 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, who were walking in the road.

Thomas Mitchell Moore, (Courtesy of Virginia Beach police)

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and one was listed in critical condition. The other suffered minor injuries.

Moore was charged with DUI and the case remains under investigation, police said in a release.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

