Drunken driver ran Cox work van off road into two power poles, police say

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — A Lancaster man struck two power poles with a Cox Communications work van while driving drunk late Sunday night in Toano, police say.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of Richmond Road between Chickahominy Road and School Lane.

James City County police say the driver, 46-year-old Scott Allen McKenney, ran off the right side of the road and struck two poles, downing power lines.

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department shared this altered photo of the crash, which blurred out the Cox logo.

McKenney, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time, was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal and reckless driving. He’s being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Dominion Energy says the road is not expected to be reopened until Monday afternoon and drivers are asked to avoid the area.