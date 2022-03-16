CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a report of a suspicious vehicle led to a pursuit from Chesapeake into Portsmouth Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a motel on Churchland Boulevard in Chesapeake around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

As officers approached the vehicle, they spoke with the occupants. The car then sped off.

Police initiated a pursuit, which went into Portsmouth and ended on Elliott Avenue.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

Police did not specify how many people were in the vehicle or if anyone besides the driver was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.