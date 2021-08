Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach detectives are looking for a hit-and-run driver.

Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.

Police say the tag on the Flex started with 74, but they don’t have additional details.

Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.

Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.

Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.

Police released photos of the August 8 incident at Norfolk Avenue and Birdneck Road that show the driver of a Ford Flex hitting a bicyclist.