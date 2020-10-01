Driver found guilty in crash that killed Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lester Labarge, accused of hitting and killing Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark in 2018, has been found guilty. He could face up to 11 years in jail.

8News’ Laura Perrot reports that Labarge was found guilty by a Hanover judge Wednesday, saying that the prosecution established there were bad weather conditions on the road the night of Oct. 11, 2018. The judge adds that Labarge was driving 64-miles-per-hour, minutes before slamming into the back of the parked fire truck.

According to the judge, Labarge should have seen the lights of several emergency vehicles that responded to the scene.

Prosecutors argued that Labarge chose to change lanes and move toward the fire truck before he lost control. Defense attorneys tried to get all charges dismissed in court Wednesday but the presiding judge refused.

Labarge, 51, now faces up to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and 12 months for reckless driving. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Lt. Clark was killed while responding to a two-car crash on Interstate-295 South near the Meadowbrook Road exit around 9 p.m.

Labarge is next due in court for a pre-sentencing report hearing on Jan. 13, 2021.

