Driver bailed out of stolen vehicle during pursuit from Chesapeake to Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old arrested after a pursuit Tuesday morning in Norfolk bailed out of a stolen vehicle while it was still moving, police say.

The pursuit started in the area of Campostella Road near Providence Road in Chesapeake, when police say an officer observed a defective equipment violation on the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and fled down Campostella Road, crossing over the river into the area around Norfolk State University.

Police say the driver, identified as Nasir Hunter, bailed out of the vehicle, which hit a curb and stopped. Hunter, of Norfolk, was caught after a brief foot chase and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a concealed weapon, felony eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer, driving on a revoked license and defective equipment.

Police say they learned the vehicle had been stolen out of a Norfolk.