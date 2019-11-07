Dollar Delites robbed, broken into by different suspects in 8-hour period

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Dollar Delites on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth was hit not once, but twice, by two different suspects.

It all happened in a matter of eight hours.

Police say they don’t have any evidence to suggest the two are related, but they’re asking for the public’s help to find the suspects.

The first incident happened Friday night around 9:30, and police just released information on the crime on Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly went into the store with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect in the robbery is a man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 175 pounds.

The same Dollar Delights was hit again early the next morning. Around 4:30 a.m., surveillance tape shows a male suspect shooting through a window, then entering through the broken glass.

He then filled a backpack with cigars and left. Police say he was wearing all black clothing.

If you recognize either of them, call police.

The owner of store said it’s been broken into multiple times during the last year. He keeps asking the property manager of the plaza to add security to keep this from happening again.