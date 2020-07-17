DOJ: Former Hampton gym owner sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The former owner of 9Round Gym located in the Hampton Peninsula Town Center was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years in prison for leading a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents obtained by the Department of Justice, from 2013 to 2017, 39-year-old Alex Jermaine Burnett supervised a number of individuals in the distribution of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana and a cocaine base.

The DOJ says the organization received kilogram quantities of the drugs and then distributed them throughout the Hampton Roads area, to include Newport News and James City County.

Documents revealed Burnett began to receive information from former law enforcement officer, Deangelo Freeman.

The sensitive information alerted Burnett and his organization to the ongoing FBI investigation and compromised an undercover confidential informant, the DOJ said in a press release.

Deangelo Freeman previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Freeman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison on July 31.

Alex Burnett’s sentencing follows the 14-year sentence imposed on his father, Robert Burnett, 67, of Carrollton.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), Operation Brim Reaper.

