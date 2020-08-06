DOJ: Chesapeake City Jail inmate sentenced in bribery scheme

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former inmate of the Chesapeake City Jail was sentenced on Wednesday to over two years in prison for conspiring to bribe a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy to smuggle cocaine and heroin into the jail.

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Jermarrieo Stigger, paid Chesapeake Deputy Jenis Leroy Plummer to smuggle heroin, cocaine, cell phones, e-cigarettes, and other contraband into the city jail.

Court documents say from July 2017 through December 2018, Stigger intentionally conspired with Plummer.

According to a news release, on numerous occasions, Stigger arranged for Plummer to meet his girlfriend to pick up the contraband at various spots in Hampton Roads. At these meetings, the DOJ said Stigger’s girlfriend gave Plummer the contraband in blue latex gloves.

Plummer then smuggled the contraband into the jail and delivered the items to the inmate.

Stigger’s girlfriend paid Plummer with cash, via CashApp, and via PayPal.

Last year, the Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to serve 30 months in jail for his role in this scheme.

Latest Posts