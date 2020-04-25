Do you recognize this man? He’s wanted for stealing from Rite Aid

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for help identifying a man who is wanted to stealing from a Rite Aid.
Police say he took electronics from the store, located on Independence Boulevard and South Military Highway, on February 26 and 27.
He left the scene in a blue Honda.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
