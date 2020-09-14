Dispatchers: Shooting on Republic Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to charges in connection to an attempted robbery back in 2017 that left the victim with permanent injuries.

A judge has sentenced 33-year-old Kyle Michael Harris after pleading guilty back in January of this year to several charges including aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, 2 counts of use of a firearm, wearing a mask, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.