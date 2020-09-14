Dispatchers: Shooting on Republic Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach dispatchers say a shooting was reported at Republic Road and First Colonial Road Monday afternoon.
The call reporting the incident came in at 3:12 p.m.
Just minutes earlier, around 3:05 p.m. another shooting in the city was reported at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive near the Lynnhaven Mall. There’s no information on injuries, or if the shootings are connected.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
