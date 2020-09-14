Dispatchers: Shooting on Republic Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach dispatchers say a shooting was reported at Republic Road and First Colonial Road Monday afternoon.

The call reporting the incident came in at 3:12 p.m.

Just minutes earlier, around 3:05 p.m. another shooting in the city was reported at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive near the Lynnhaven Mall. There’s no information on injuries, or if the shootings are connected.

