YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are trying to identity suspects caught on surveillance cameras after the Freight Shed in Yorktown was recently vandalized.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspects in a Facebook post on Friday.
They say it happened sometime between 10 p.m. April 13 and 8 a.m. on April 14 at the waterfront venue that’s a popular wedding spot.
Deputies say there was extensive damage to the inside of the building and the HVAC system. A fire extinguisher that was used to cause damage was also stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB Tip Line at (757) 890-4999 and reference #2001535.