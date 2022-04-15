YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are trying to identity suspects caught on surveillance cameras after the Freight Shed in Yorktown was recently vandalized.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspects in a Facebook post on Friday.

They say it happened sometime between 10 p.m. April 13 and 8 a.m. on April 14 at the waterfront venue that’s a popular wedding spot.

York-Poquoson deputies are trying to identity these people in connection to vandalism at the Freight Shed in Yorktown.

Deputies say there was extensive damage to the inside of the building and the HVAC system. A fire extinguisher that was used to cause damage was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB Tip Line at (757) 890-4999 and reference #2001535.