Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect seen driving vehicle stolen from Chesapeake

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching the woods in the Coinjock area of Currituck County for an armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff M.W. Beickert told WAVY News 10 the robbery happened Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The suspect stole a tablet at gunpoint from someone in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Forbes Loop.

Deputies responded and pursued the suspect vehicle, a Ford Explorer truck, which they determined was stolen from Chesapeake.

Sheriff Beickert said the suspect ditched the truck and ran into the woods. They are still searching for him. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

This is developing news.

