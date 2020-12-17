Deputies need public’s help with ongoing death investigation in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing death investigation that happened in October.

Around 7:45 p.m. on October 29, deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man near the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and Tyndall Drive in Gloucester Point.

When they arrived, officials say that “life-saving measures were attempted” on the man — who was identified as 28-year-old Brent Hartman of Providence Forge, Virginia.

Hartman was later pronounced deceased at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester.

Deputies say Hartman had no visible injuries.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything in that area between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Additionally, investigators would like to speak with any friends or associates of Hartman and anyone who may have had contact with him on or near the date of his death.

Those with information are urged to contact Senior Investigator Mitch Willoughby at the Sheriff’s Office by calling 804-693-3890 or via the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.