Deputies find methamphetamine, MDMA, mushrooms and more after traffic stop

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Dare County, North Carolina say they found multiple types of drugs during a traffic stop on Jan. 8.

Jeremy Rashad Lewis, 21, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I, III, and IV controlled substance.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force stopped a vehicle in the East Lake area of Dare County around 5 p.m. Jan. 8 because they believed it was making a “drug run,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The vehicle was searched and authorities say they found “an amount of” methamphetamine, MDMA (Molly), Xanax, Subutex and psilocybin mushrooms.

Lewis was arrested then later released on $6,000 secured bond.

He was arrested again Monday for allegedly failing to appear for his first court hearing.

He is currently being held at the Dare County Detention Center with an $18,000 secured bond.

