Defense files motion for Gov. Northam to appear at Wesley Hadsell murder trial

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Defense lawyers are asking for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to testify at the trial of Wesley Hadsell, the man accused of murdering his stepdaughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

Defense lawyers for Hadsell filed the motion to subpoena Northam on Thursday in Southampton County court.

Northam, who also works as a pediatrician, was AJ Hadsell’s doctor. Court documents show Northam prescribed AJ anti-depressants two months before she disappeared in March 2015 on spring break from Longwood University.

Investigators found her body a month later behind an abandoned home in Southampton County and a medical examiner ruled she died as a result of homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

The judge still has to approve the motion to subpoena Northam.

