SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Northern Neck resident has been identified in connection with two cold case homicides that occurred over 30 years ago.

The City of Hampton Division of Police, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office and FBI Norfolk Field Office will hold a press conference on Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the updates in the two cases.

According to officials, the now-deceased suspect has been identified as the person responsible for homicides in both Hampton and Isle of Wight County more than 30 years ago.

The press conference will be livestreamed on multiple locations, including the Virginia State Police Facebook and X page, the Hampton Police’s Facebook and X page and the FBI Norfolk’s X page.

We’ll also carry the live stream in this post.