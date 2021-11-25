DC man charged in deaths of 2 women found in empty lot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Harrisonburg Police Department announced an arrest in connection with the deaths of two women in the area of Linda Lane.

Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville was reported missing on November 19 and was last seen on November 14. She was found dead in Harrisonburg in a vacant lot.

Anthony Robinson (Provided by Harrisonburg P.D.)

The other victim, identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg, had also been reported missing. Her body was found in the same undeveloped lot, a short distance from Smith.

Harrisonburg police said the women died at different times.

Harrisonburg police announced on Nov. 24 that they arrested 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C. and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said it was not seeking any additional suspects in either case.

At last check, the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office had yet to determine the exact time or cause of death for the women.