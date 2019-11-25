Customs and Border Protection officer who struck VDOT worker had child porn on phone, investigators say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection who authorities say struck a VDOT worker back in October wanted to show that he wasn’t distracted at the time of the crash, so he turned over his cell phone to police.

Investigators went on to find multiple images of child pornography connected to website links he accessed, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Allen Courtland, of Lacy Oak Drive in Chesapeake, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with receipt and/or distribution of child pornography. Investigators say they were able to tie Courtland to the materials by links in his browsing history.

The crash happened back on Oct. 8 when the VDOT worker was walking on an exit ramp, according to the criminal complaint filed Nov. 18. The worker was one of several hit in the month of October.

Courtland is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Norfolk on Nov. 26.