Crews responding to gas leak on Wilroy Road in Suffolk

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Fire Generic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning on Wilroy Road near Route 58 in Suffolk after a construction crew struck a 1-inch gas line.

Suffolk officials say it’s in the 1700 block of Wilroy Road near an off ramp from Route 58. All lanes in that portion of Wilroy Road and the eastbound Route 58 off ramp were closed as of 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted.

Columbia Natural Gas was en route to secure the leak. No evacuations for nearby residents have been ordered, but residents of four homes are being asked to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no timetable for repairs at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10