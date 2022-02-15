Crews responding to gas leak on Wilroy Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning on Wilroy Road near Route 58 in Suffolk after a construction crew struck a 1-inch gas line.

Suffolk officials say it’s in the 1700 block of Wilroy Road near an off ramp from Route 58. All lanes in that portion of Wilroy Road and the eastbound Route 58 off ramp were closed as of 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted.

Columbia Natural Gas was en route to secure the leak. No evacuations for nearby residents have been ordered, but residents of four homes are being asked to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no timetable for repairs at this time.