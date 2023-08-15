NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A husband and wife accused of killing a man last week in Norfolk used a baseball bat and a frying pan, court documents show.

Documents say 50-year-old James Lynch and 43-year-old Kristie Lynch also admitted to placing a dog leash around the victim’s neck during the assault.

The attack happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday on Mariners Way in the Northside neighborhood off Chesapeake Blvd, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 45-year-old Jose Moreno, dead at the bottom of the stairs inside an apartment, suffering from deep lacerations and contusions to the head, and bruises to the face.

It’s still not clear exactly why the altercation started, but court documents say the Lynches said it started after a verbal altercation. They were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The pair were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and are being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail. Their next court date is on October 4.