Couple sentenced for supplying heroin and cocaine to Bloods gang members in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A New Jersey couple was sentenced this week in Newport News for their conspiracy to traffic drugs to the Hampton Roads region.

According to court documents, the criminal conspiracy lasted from at least 2015 to 2017. During that time, Stephen Price, 48, traveled to the Virginia Peninsula to provide members of the Bloods gang with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. There were also times members of the gang traveled to New Jersey to get the drugs from Price to bring back to Hampton Roads.

If Price was not available, his co-conspirator, 33-year-old Dominique Waller, would provide the drugs to the gang members.

Court documents state that Price and Waller laundered the proceeds from the sale of the drugs, which totaled more than half a million dollars.

The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin. On October 28, 2021, Price was sentenced to 125 months in prison and Waller was sentenced to 30 months.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Peninsula Safe Streets Task Force, a partnership that includes the FBI, Virginia State Police, Hampton Police Division, James City County Police Department and Newport News Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt prosecuted the case.