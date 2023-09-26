VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman received a prison sentence for the death of her infant daughter in a Virginia Beach courtroom on Tuesday.

Karista Hope Bohren was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse/neglect.

Her husband, Skip Bohren, was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter last May.

On Sept. 5, 2021, police were called to the 5000 block of Stedwick Court in Virginia Beach to investigate the death of Karista’s 38-day-old infant K.B.

Karista became pregnant with K.B. by another man, but Skip accepted the child as his own. The couple used methamphetamines before and after the child’s birth.

According to court documents, K.B. had been crying more than normal on the days leading up to her death.

Skip and Karista took the infant with them to collect Lime Scooters to recharge. Then couple returned home around 3 a.m., and at some point Skip laid K.B. between Karista and himself on mattress that was lying on the floor.

Court records show that Karista knew the dangers of sleeping with an infant in the bed.

Around 7:30 a.m., Karista woke up and screamed when she noticed a small amount of blood around the infant’s mouth and her arm in an upward position.

A roommate called 911 and Skip attempted CPR, but the child was already dead.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as sudden unexpected infant death associated with methamphetamine and amphetamine intoxication and unsafe sleep.

When asked, Karista told investigators that the child could have ingested methamphetamine crumbs from her shirt, breast milk, residue on her fingers or from her blood. She also stated that someone could have used a water bottle that used to mix methamphetamine.

Both Karista and Skip have prior convictions.