Couple charged with murder of missing Wake County pregnant woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found inside of a suitcase along the Neuse River is that of a missing pregnant woman and have charged two people in her death.
Officials confirmed the new details in a Wednesday night press conference.
The state medical examiner’s office positively identified the body in the suitcase as 28-year-old Brittany Simone Smith, who was pregnant and reported missing days ago.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh. Both face charges of murder, murder of an unborn child, and concealment of a body.
Johnson and Grace have been booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.