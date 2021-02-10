Couple charged with murder of missing Wake County pregnant woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found inside of a suitcase along the Neuse River is that of a missing pregnant woman and have charged two people in her death.

Officials confirmed the new details in a Wednesday night press conference.

The state medical examiner’s office positively identified the body in the suitcase as 28-year-old Brittany Simone Smith, who was pregnant and reported missing days ago.

Thomas Clayton Johnson, age 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, age 24 (WCSO photos)

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh. Both face charges of murder, murder of an unborn child, and concealment of a body.

Johnson and Grace have been booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

This story will be updated.