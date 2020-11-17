Correctional facility employee allegedly attempted to give a cellphone to an inmate

PASQUOTANK, Va. (WAVY) — A Pasquotank Correctional Institute (PCI) employee is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to pass a cell phone off to an inmate in the facility.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, a county call center received notification of a Pasquotank Correctional Institute employee planning to give an inmate a cell phone.

Deputies say they arrived at the correctional facility and stopped the employee, Kanisha Vontae Joyner, after she entered the building. CPI officials searched Joyner and say they found the cell phone among other belongings.

Kanisha Vontae Joyner

According to the PCSO, Joyner was charged with attempting to provide a cellular phone to an inmate and received a $50,000 bond.

