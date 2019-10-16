Convicted Virginia Beach school bomb plotter released from prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of plotting to bomb students and teachers at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach was released from prison on Tuesday, just over 8 years into his sentence.

Police arrested Philip Bay in April of 2009. Investigators say they found 28 pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and other explosive devices, as well as multiple sawed off shotguns, at his home.

Bay, who was 17 at the time, was tried as an adult and sentenced by a judge to 12 years on 18 felony convictions, including several terrorism related charges. He entered prison in July of 2011.

Prosecutors said he was infatuated with the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado.

He’s now on community supervision.